Agreement to harness Japanese sports exchange

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Update: 4:59PM A LETTER of Intent signed today by the Saga Prefecture of the Government of Japan and Fiji will harness cultural and sports exchange between the two countries.

The signing was done today after a meeting by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou, Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports, Alison Burchell, the Governor of Saga Prefecture Yoshinori Yamaguchi and Fiji�s Ambassador to Japan Isikeli Mataitoga.

Ms Burchell said signing is a lead-up to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Fijian and Japanese governments later this year.

She said the Saga Prefecture of the Government of Japan has displayed the best in sports diplomacy towards the Fijians.

Students of Queen Victoria School visited Saga City last year and played rugby and also displayed Fijian cultural items.  Another rugby team is expected to leave Fiji again for Saga this year in April.

Ms Burchell said hopefully this will be an annual event depending on which school wins the annual secondary school rugby competition.








