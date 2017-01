/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tourists from the cruise ship MS Voyager of the Seas in Lautoka today. Picture: Reinal Chand

Update: 4:51PM LAUTOKA City was alive today with visitors on board the MS Voyager of the Seas took advantage of the sunny weather and cheap sales.

The cruise liner with a capacity to hold more than 4000 people made a pit stop at the Queens Port earlier today.

Lautoka Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Pyara Singh said it was good to see the Sugar City attracting more international visitors.

"And it's only the start of 2017 and we hope to have more cruise liners coming in," he said.