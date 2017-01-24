Fiji Time: 7:23 PM on Tuesday 24 January

Smith resigns Fiji Television

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Update: 4:39PM FIJI Television has lost its chief executive officer Geoffrey Smith whose resignation was announced today.

The move, earlier denied by both the company and Smith was confirmed via a press release from Fiji TV today.

"Karen Lobendhan, general manager international will take the helm as the acting  chief executive officer with effect from war February, until a substantive CEO is appointed," a statement from the company said.

"The board of FijiTV placed its gratitude to Smith for his contribution for the past 18 years."









