Former prisons boss appears on corruptions charge

+ Enlarge this image Former Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner, Ifereimi Vasu in an earlier photograph. Picture: FT File

Update: 3:34PM THE High Court in Suva was today informed that the proposed agreed facts and proposed agreed documents in the case of the former Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Ifereimi Vasu has been served to the defence.

Mr Vasu who is charged alongside Fiji Corrections Service Director of Cooperate Service Peniasi Kunatuba and former Suva Lord Mayor Dhansukh Lal Bhika appeared before Justice Archala Wengapulli.

He is charged with abuse office along with Mr Kunatuba while Mr Bhika is charged with aiding and abetting abuse of office and obtaining financial advantage.

This is in relation to the Naboro Mart Limited.

Mr Vasu was represented by Babu Singh, Vani Ravono appeared for Mr Kunatuba and Mr Bhika was represented by Ritesh Chandra.

They are all being charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) which was represented by Sam Savumiramira.

The case has been adjourned to April 7, 2017 to check on agreed facts and bail for all accused persons has been extended.



