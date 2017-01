/ Front page / News

Update: 3:25PM A TEAM from the Fiji Red Cross Society and New Zealand Red Cross visited Vunikavikaloa Arya School in Ra to assess progress in the construction of a new school building.

The school, which caters to 230 students from three villages and two settlements in Ra, was damaged by Tropical Cyclone Winston in February 2016.

The building was constructed with "framcad" technology from New Zealand which will strengthen it to withstand category five cyclones.