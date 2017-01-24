Fiji Time: 7:23 PM on Tuesday 24 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Bulileka women fund school fees

LUISA QIOLEVU
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Update: 3:02PM A WOMEN'S group has funded educational expenses for students of Bulileka Village in Labasa.

The Tosovata Women's Group used income derived from a beekeeping project, to pay the school expenses.

The group�s secretary Asenaca Silo said they had used their project to benefit the community, particularly children who desire to complete their studies but face financial constraints.

"We have started helping fund the children�s education and we have offered job opportunities for young mothers and unemployed wives and we will continue with this in years to come," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64820.6292
GBP 0.38930.3813
JPY 55.872552.8725
EUR 0.45440.4424
NZD 0.68380.6508
AUD 0.64840.6234
USD 0.49060.4736

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka hits back
  2. Standing ovation
  3. Korovou flames contained
  4. Holy site on a hill
  5. Teacher postings
  6. Probe into alleged rape
  7. Social status determined by hard work, PM tells pupils
  8. Bullets find case
  9. NFP endorses Chand for parliamentary seat
  10. Urban drift 'ballooning' class sizes

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  5. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  6. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  7. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  9. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  10. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)