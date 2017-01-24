Bulileka women fund school fees

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:02PM A WOMEN'S group has funded educational expenses for students of Bulileka Village in Labasa.

The Tosovata Women's Group used income derived from a beekeeping project, to pay the school expenses.

The group�s secretary Asenaca Silo said they had used their project to benefit the community, particularly children who desire to complete their studies but face financial constraints.

"We have started helping fund the children�s education and we have offered job opportunities for young mothers and unemployed wives and we will continue with this in years to come," she said.