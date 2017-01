/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Gareth Baber seen in this file pic with predecessor Ben Ryan. Picture: FT File

Update: 2:53PM NEW Vodafone Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber hopes the Welly 7s title will be his first for Fiji.

The new coach said there were 15 other teams in the way of a win for the team he agrees is "special".

The 44-year-old Welshman left the Hong Kong 7s men's to take up the challenge of coaching the Olympic 7s rugby champions.

Watch Baber's first training run with the Fiji National 7s team here: