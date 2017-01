/ Front page / News

Update: 2:43PM FORMER Chief Executive for Commerce Commission, Bobby Maharaj will take his plea next month.

He appeared at the Suva Magistrates Court this morning as his case was listed for mention before Magistrate Jioji Boseiwaqa.

Mr Maharaj who is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) is facing one count of abuse of office.

The matter has been adjourned to February 21, 2017 for plea.

Bail is extended to the accused.