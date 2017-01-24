Garden island celebrate rugby win

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fans at the jetty on Taveuni to welcome home their rugy heroes of the Coral Coast sevens, First light Inn. Picture SUPPLIED

Update: 2:42PM BUSINESS houses and fans have gathered on Taveuni to welcome home the Coral Coast Sevens reigning champ First Light Taveuni.

Pacific Transport Ltd transferred the team and fans for free from the wharf to Naqara.

Bus company branch manager Prakash Sami said the achievement by the team has brought everyone together.

"We will have some refreshments and entertainment for the team here at Naqara and then we will take them up to Welagi Village," he said.

"This is a proud moment for us all on Taveuni and we are just happy to celebrate with the team."

The First light Inn team defeated Wardens by 12-10 at the Coral Coast sevens final match last weekend at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

Watch the team celebrate after their win: