/ Front page / News

Update: 2:19PM POLICE has not received any legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution's office in order to lay charges against the correction's officer who allegedly raped an inmate.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the case file was with DPP's office for sanctioning.

Ms Naisoro said charges would be made after legal advice from the DPP's office.

The officer, is believed to have raped the inmate, a woman who was detained at the Vaturekuka Corrections Centre in Labasa last year.