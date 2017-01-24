Park for healthy living

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama opens the Tikaram Park this morning. Picture: Jonacani Lalakobau

Update: 2:01PM FIJIANS living in the Lami area can now practice healthy living, after the opening of the Tikram Park by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The park is the first of its kind for people in Lami.

In opening the Park, Mr Bainimarama said when any town or city grows its population expands and it gradually becomes more urban, it is vital that we begin thinking seriously about how to accommodate for that development and maintain the well-being of Fijian citizens.

"As businesses and residential buildings spring up within a community, we have to also provide spaces that give respite from the bustle of town life, spaces where our people can spend quality time with their families, exercise, keep healthy and find peace of mind," Mr Bainimarama said.