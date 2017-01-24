Rosie brings 300 pax Hangzhou flight

Update: 1:51PM ROSIE Holidays, pioneers in charter flights from the lucrative Chinese market, has marked another first.
Today, the first charter of 300 passengers were flown in
from China�s City of Heaven, Hangzhou, to Nadi on a Fiji Airways� Airbus
A330-300 aircraft.
"This will be the third year we are running these air
charters from mainland China in partnership with our partners in China together
with Tourism Fiji and our national airline, Fiji Airways," says Tony Whitton,
managing director of Rosie Holidays.
The Chinese tourists are in the country to celebrate the
Chinese New Year on Saturday January 28.
According to the Chinese lunar calendar, this is the year of
the Rooster.