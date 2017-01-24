Fiji Time: 2:40 PM on Tuesday 24 January

Rosie brings 300 pax Hangzhou flight

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Update: 1:51PM ROSIE Holidays, pioneers in charter flights from the lucrative Chinese market, has marked another first.

Today, the first charter of 300 passengers were flown in from China�s City of Heaven, Hangzhou, to Nadi on a Fiji Airways� Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

"This will be the third year we are running these air charters from mainland China in partnership with our partners in China together with Tourism Fiji and our national airline, Fiji Airways," says Tony Whitton, managing director of Rosie Holidays.

The Chinese tourists are in the country to celebrate the Chinese New Year on Saturday January 28.

According to the Chinese lunar calendar, this is the year of the Rooster.








