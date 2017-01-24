Police: Rape culture unacceptable

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:50PM RAPE culture is not acceptable so police at the front line will be trained to have an attitude which does not seemingly blame women for crimes against them.

Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho said the force was against rape culture during an press conference to announce reductions in crime rates for the year 2016.

Qiliho noted that while across the board the force noted reductions, there was a noted increase in rape and attempted raped.

"Rape and attempted rape increased by 15 per cent with 44 more cases to a total of 328," the police statistics show.

Figures come from cases reported at each police station around the country and while the force noted the dramatic increase, 34 per cent of reports were for rape and attempted rape not committed in 2016.

Qiliho said an increase of reports on rape committed in past years coming forth in 2016 showed people were unwilling to accept rape culture.

"This is a reflection of the confidence people have in the justice system and I make this plea to those of you facing this unfortunate predicament, let us help you," Qiliho said.

The police chief said the force would work with community partners, religious leaders and the non-government organizations to teach police officers to better respond to complainants alleging rape.

"We will continue to work with Duavata Community police initiatives to gain the confidence of victims to come forward and report to us."

"We fully understand that and it's something that we will continue to work with community partners and religious leaders leaders and the NGOs as well."

Qiliho said the main response was a partnership with the Fiji Womens Crisis Centre to sensitize officers although there are also efforts to increase female officers within the force.

"Especially when victims come in, sometimes there's only male police officers around and so we need female police officers to be on standby."

"We are are working on that and will continuously work to see where we can train with NGOs and the United Nations to see how we can better handle those kinds of situations."

Qiliho confirmed there was no male to set male to female quota in the force and encouraged women interested in becoming police officers to respond to recruitment drives.