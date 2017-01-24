Fiji Time: 2:40 PM on Tuesday 24 January

Korovou flames contained

STAFF REPORTERS
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Update: 9:53AM KOROVOU town was awoken by flames this morning when a fire broke out and spread to three shops. It is not yet known how the fire started.

Three tenders, two from Korovou and one from Nausori contained the fire after 9am.

Police and fire investigations are still at the scene to ensure the fire dies down completely and to investigate causes.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro said police and the National Fire Authority are working at the Tailevu town.

"They've just contained the fire and now we are just working with the NFA to ensure the crime scene investigators are able to get in to do their work," Naisoro said.

10am Update: Three families have been left homeless after their three flats were destroyed by the fire at Korovou town this morning.

Also destroyed are Shop & Gain Supermarket, Shop and Gain Bakery and 360 Events Warehouse.

11am Update: The first thing the families who are now homeless did was they brought all their gas cylinders out of their homes.

Pritika Lata 28, said she was in her flat with her husband when they suddenly heard a huge explosion.

Her husband, a digger operator was getting ready to leave for work at about 6:12am.

She said lucky her husband was still at home as they managed to save their refrigerator, gas cylinder and clothes.


By: Litia Cava, Lice Movono & Talebula Kate








