Police: Rise in suicide rates

Shayal Devi
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

LATEST figures released by police show an increase in the number of suicide and attempted suicide cases.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said as of yesterday, suicide cases stood at six compared with five and eight attempted suicide cases compared with six for the same period last year.

"Reports of suicide and attempted suicide cases are once again becoming a concern and we are requesting those facing any form of emotional problems to know that there is always a solution to their troubles," she said.

Two of the latest attempted suicide cases were reported in the Western Division and Ms Naisoro said both cases were linked to relationship problems.

"We are stressing the importance of dialogue. There are also institutions that can offer assistance or are willing to give counselling in times of difficult situations.

"People are different and will handle situations differently and while some situations might be difficult to handle, please know that resorting to such drastic measures is never a solution as there is always someone who is willing to listen and help."

Those wishing to seek counselling services can do so by contacting Lifeline Fiji's Crisis Support toll free line on 132 454.








