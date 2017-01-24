Fiji Time: 9:10 AM on Tuesday 24 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Aussie tourist enjoys fine weather

Shayal Devi
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

LAUTOKA City was abuzz on Saturday after cruise liner Explorer of the Seas, which was ferrying hundreds of tourists, berthed at the Port of Lautoka.

Among the visitors present was Mare Lahoud, a 47-year-old from Sydney, Australia.

Speaking to this newspaper Mrs Lahoud said this was her first time to Fiji.

"I think it's a really nice place — you have nice people and weather and it has met my expectations," she said.

"My husband had come here before but this was my first time and I'm hoping to return to Fiji.

"We are heading back to Sydney after this and we will reach there on Wednesday morning."

The cruise liner departed Lautoka on Saturday evening.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64920.6302
JPY 56.278553.2785
GBP 0.39220.3842
EUR 0.45470.4427
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48930.4723

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka hits back
  2. Standing ovation
  3. Social status determined by hard work, PM tells pupils
  4. Urban drift 'ballooning' class sizes
  5. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  6. Surgeons' work made easier
  7. Tough time for farmers
  8. NFP endorses Chand for parliamentary seat
  9. Villagers help rebuild quarters
  10. Students to continue classes after receiving school kits

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  5. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  6. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  7. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  9. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  10. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)