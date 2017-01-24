Aussie tourist enjoys fine weather

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Jacks of Fiji staff Shainaz Begum (right) and Iftikar Gani shows the artefacts to Mare Lahoud from the Explorer of the Seas Cruise Ship which berthed at the Lautoka wharf yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND

LAUTOKA City was abuzz on Saturday after cruise liner Explorer of the Seas, which was ferrying hundreds of tourists, berthed at the Port of Lautoka.

Among the visitors present was Mare Lahoud, a 47-year-old from Sydney, Australia.

Speaking to this newspaper Mrs Lahoud said this was her first time to Fiji.

"I think it's a really nice place — you have nice people and weather and it has met my expectations," she said.

"My husband had come here before but this was my first time and I'm hoping to return to Fiji.

"We are heading back to Sydney after this and we will reach there on Wednesday morning."

The cruise liner departed Lautoka on Saturday evening.