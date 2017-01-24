Fiji Time: 9:10 AM on Tuesday 24 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Man on drug charges walks free

Litia Cava
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

STATE counsel Yogesh Prasad yesterday filed a nolle prosequi in the case of a man who was charged for being in possession of 35 kilograms of marijuana.

Mesake Tabaka walked out of the High Court in Suva a free man yesterday.

He was in custody for two years awaiting the case to go on trial.

Police had allegedly uprooted 70 plants from his farm at Delasese settlement in Wainibuka, Tailevu after a raid in 2014.

Mr Rabaka was also charged with one count of escaping from lawful custody.

The case was called before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64920.6302
JPY 56.278553.2785
GBP 0.39220.3842
EUR 0.45470.4427
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48930.4723

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka hits back
  2. Standing ovation
  3. Social status determined by hard work, PM tells pupils
  4. Urban drift 'ballooning' class sizes
  5. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  6. Surgeons' work made easier
  7. Tough time for farmers
  8. NFP endorses Chand for parliamentary seat
  9. Villagers help rebuild quarters
  10. Students to continue classes after receiving school kits

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  5. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  6. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  7. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  9. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  10. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)