Man on drug charges walks free

STATE counsel Yogesh Prasad yesterday filed a nolle prosequi in the case of a man who was charged for being in possession of 35 kilograms of marijuana.

Mesake Tabaka walked out of the High Court in Suva a free man yesterday.

He was in custody for two years awaiting the case to go on trial.

Police had allegedly uprooted 70 plants from his farm at Delasese settlement in Wainibuka, Tailevu after a raid in 2014.

Mr Rabaka was also charged with one count of escaping from lawful custody.

The case was called before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe.