Bullets find case

+ Enlarge this image Aiyaz Mohammed Mussa (left) speaking to defence counsel Iqbal Khan outside the Lautoka Magistrates Court yesterday Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

THREE men charged with possession of ammunition without a licence had their charges consolidated by the Lautoka Magistrates Court yesterday.

Aiyaz Mohammed Mussa, 40, and Naushad Ali's charge was amalgamated with Vijay Singh's after an application by divisional prosecuting officer western, Assistant Superintendent of Police Anil Prasad before Magistrate Raramasi Salakobau.

ASP Prasad's application was not objected to by the three men's defence lawyer Iqbal Khan.

Mr Khan also asked the court that the plea for his clients be deferred to the next court date.

Mr Salakobau agreed to both applications made by the prosecution and defence.

He also extended the three accused persons bail.

Mr Mussa, 40, Mr Ali, 30, and Mr Singh, 46, were granted bail on January 19 by the High Court in Lautoka.

The trio who are now represented by Mr Khan were granted bail with strict conditions.

The men paid $5000 cash bail each and were ordered to provide sureties.

The court then ordered the men to report to the Lautoka Police Station every Wednesday and Saturday between 9am and 5pm.

Mr Mussa and his employees were also ordered to remain indoors at their homes every day from 6pm to 6am and not to interfere with State witnesses.

The trio also surrendered all travel documents to the court registry.

Police prosecutors will make further disclosures and a plea would be taken in the three accused persons next court appearance.

The case has been adjourned to March 20 for mention.