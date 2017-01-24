/ Front page / News

MARRIED teachers should not be separated, says Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy.

"They can be in one town teaching in two schools but they cannot be in different places," he said.

Dr Reddy made the comments in response to questions raised on how the ministry conducts teacher postings.

He said the ministry was very particular in ensuring that teachers were comfortable with the place they were posted to.

He also stressed that teachers should appreciate that the ministry accommodated transfers.

"This is not because we initiate the transfers but rather because they requested for it — whether on the basis of marriage or ageing parents so they want to come and look after them.

"What we have done now is that we have posted all the new recruits to the interior and we are moving those in the interior or the maritime zones closer to their parents or their loved ones," Dr Reddy said.