Bras and prosthetic breasts for cancer survivors

Shayal Devi
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

AUSTRALIAN national Heather Tait says she wants to continue giving bras and prosthetic breasts to breast cancer survivors in the years to come.

Ms Tait, who was in Lautoka last weekend, said she had made seven trips to Fiji to distribute bras and prosthetic breasts that were given by Australians.

"The women here in Fiji are so grateful and they're emotional often but they're so happy to be made whole again," she said.

"Most of them would have a piece of towel or sock stuck in their bra and you can just see the difference in their demeanour after getting the bras and prosthetic breasts. They stand straight, they look proud again because they feel whole."

She said women of all ethnicities had benefitted from the gifts.

"We want to keep reminding women on the importance of regular breast and proper medical checks."

Ms Tait said she would likely travel to the Northern Division during her next visit.








