Fiji Time: 9:10 AM on Tuesday 24 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

LTA notes increase in vehicles

Charlene Lanyon
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

THE number of vehicles on the road continues to increase and this is a good sign as it reflects our healthy economy, says Land Transport Authority acting chief executive officer Aptinko Vaurasi.

Mr Vaurasi was responding to queries from this newspaper after the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) chief executive officer, John Hutchinson, said the increasing number of vehicles proved a challenge for the FRA as it worked to maintain the country's road network system.

"Road maintenance is an essential part of road transportation and we are grateful to those who are improving our road network," Mr Vaurasi said.

"Our challenge is to find the balance between continuing to improve the roads and at the same time ensure that our citizens have access to their own transportation.

"It is a challenge, one that all stakeholders are well aware of and share."

Mr Vaurasi said the road conditions also affected the life span and operation of public and private vehicles.

"Vehicle life span is not absolute as it is exposed to or affected by a range of factors that include the road condition, owner or driver responsibility in maintaining the vehicle, safe driving habits, wear and tear of vehicle, the use of genuine and non-genuine parts and the risk exposure to road accidents and crashes," he said.

"The total new registration of vehicles for 2016 is 15,196 with 4969 new vehicle registrations and 10,227 second-hand registrations.

"The growth rate is approximately 10 per cent."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64920.6302
JPY 56.278553.2785
GBP 0.39220.3842
EUR 0.45470.4427
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48930.4723

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka hits back
  2. Standing ovation
  3. Social status determined by hard work, PM tells pupils
  4. Urban drift 'ballooning' class sizes
  5. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  6. Surgeons' work made easier
  7. Tough time for farmers
  8. NFP endorses Chand for parliamentary seat
  9. Villagers help rebuild quarters
  10. Students to continue classes after receiving school kits

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  5. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  6. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  7. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  9. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  10. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)