LTA notes increase in vehicles

THE number of vehicles on the road continues to increase and this is a good sign as it reflects our healthy economy, says Land Transport Authority acting chief executive officer Aptinko Vaurasi.

Mr Vaurasi was responding to queries from this newspaper after the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) chief executive officer, John Hutchinson, said the increasing number of vehicles proved a challenge for the FRA as it worked to maintain the country's road network system.

"Road maintenance is an essential part of road transportation and we are grateful to those who are improving our road network," Mr Vaurasi said.

"Our challenge is to find the balance between continuing to improve the roads and at the same time ensure that our citizens have access to their own transportation.

"It is a challenge, one that all stakeholders are well aware of and share."

Mr Vaurasi said the road conditions also affected the life span and operation of public and private vehicles.

"Vehicle life span is not absolute as it is exposed to or affected by a range of factors that include the road condition, owner or driver responsibility in maintaining the vehicle, safe driving habits, wear and tear of vehicle, the use of genuine and non-genuine parts and the risk exposure to road accidents and crashes," he said.

"The total new registration of vehicles for 2016 is 15,196 with 4969 new vehicle registrations and 10,227 second-hand registrations.

"The growth rate is approximately 10 per cent."