Concerns raised over illegal taxis

The Lautoka Taxi Association claims tourists are being touted by private and illegal taxi operators.

Association president Mohammed Shameem said the illegal operators had continued to pose a threat to their daily businesses and had now started to infiltrate one of the city's important growing sectors.

"These illegal private vehicles are taking the tourists away from us," he said.

"We have the licence to transport people from point A to point B and that includes tourists."

He said it was unsafe for tourists to be allowed to be transported around in private vehicles.

"We are licensed to drive people wherever they want to go and we are required by law to ensure our passengers are wearing seatbelts, that they pay the proper fare.

"With these private operators they can easily take more money away from the tourists.

"Our drivers are turning up to the Lautoka Port to offer our services but these illegal operators are there too.

"There should be more monitoring of this because we only want to give the best services to our visitors."

Mr Shameem said the illegal operators were becoming a nuisance.

"This problem is never going to go away for good if we don't have a hard stance on this. We have been complaining about this problem for very long and each time nothing seems to be done."

He said he hoped the relevant authorities would assist the association in stopping the illegal operators from affecting their business.