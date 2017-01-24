Villagers receive solar lights

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Samuela Nagari with Epineri Ravua and Maikeli Vasu assemble the solar lights at Navutoka Village in Ra. Picture: REINAL CHAND

MORE than 150 homes in Nakorotubu district in Ra last week received lights, 11 months after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston struck the country.

The lights, powered by solar panels, were made possible through an initiative by Mathew Griffiths, 39, who was in the country from New Zealand in April last year and saw first-hand the devastation the cyclone had caused.

Mr Griffiths started a fundraiser when he returned to New Zealand called A Fiver for Fiji where he collected gifts amounting $5 or more.

It is through the fundraiser that he was able to raise the money, enough to buy 150 solar powered lights catering for two villages in the Nakorotubu district namely Nayavutoka and Nabukadra.

"A lot of people may have forgotten about the devastation that these people faced but when you come here you will notice they still have problems," said Mr Griffiths.

"Some think that because they aren't in the news everything is good and it was an eye opener for me when I came last time.

"The contributions were not just from New Zealand but from around the world. This is something that we thought would help the people and while it doesn't take away all of their problems, it takes away one."

Nayavutoka Village headman Timovi Nabogibogi said people residing in the two villages were extremely happy.

"We haven't received a timeline from authorities on when we can get electricity and this was in so many ways a source of relief particularly for our wives and mothers in the village," he said.