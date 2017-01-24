Fiji Time: 9:10 AM on Tuesday 24 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Surgeons' work made easier

Shayal Devi
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

SURGEONS and general practitioners at the Lautoka Hospital will no longer have to lug torches during examination rounds or surgeries.

Last Friday, the hospital received 40 Panasonic hands free LED neck lights from Punjas in collaboration with Narhari Electrical.

According to Dr Jimi Taria, a consultant with the Lautoka Hospital's obstetrics and gynaecology unit, the new equipment will allow them to work more effectively.

"It was cumbersome carrying the big torches before but this frees our hands and allows us ease during times of surgeries," he said.

"These things become quite handy because we are carrying it with us all the time. We can just hang it around our neck like a stethoscope and it is more convenient and easily accessible."

According to Punjas, they held talks with representatives from Narhari Electrical when a decision was made to give the neck lights to Lautoka Hospital.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64920.6302
JPY 56.278553.2785
GBP 0.39220.3842
EUR 0.45470.4427
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48930.4723

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka hits back
  2. Standing ovation
  3. Social status determined by hard work, PM tells pupils
  4. Urban drift 'ballooning' class sizes
  5. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  6. Surgeons' work made easier
  7. Tough time for farmers
  8. NFP endorses Chand for parliamentary seat
  9. Villagers help rebuild quarters
  10. Students to continue classes after receiving school kits

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  5. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  6. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  7. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  9. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  10. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)