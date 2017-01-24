Surgeons' work made easier

/ Front page / News

SURGEONS and general practitioners at the Lautoka Hospital will no longer have to lug torches during examination rounds or surgeries.

Last Friday, the hospital received 40 Panasonic hands free LED neck lights from Punjas in collaboration with Narhari Electrical.

According to Dr Jimi Taria, a consultant with the Lautoka Hospital's obstetrics and gynaecology unit, the new equipment will allow them to work more effectively.

"It was cumbersome carrying the big torches before but this frees our hands and allows us ease during times of surgeries," he said.

"These things become quite handy because we are carrying it with us all the time. We can just hang it around our neck like a stethoscope and it is more convenient and easily accessible."

According to Punjas, they held talks with representatives from Narhari Electrical when a decision was made to give the neck lights to Lautoka Hospital.