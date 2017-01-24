Police question, release fatal accident driver

/ Front page / News

THE 48-year-old driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal accident in Nadi over the weekend has been released by police.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the truck driver was questioned over the weekend after the fatal accident which claimed a 38-year-old man's life in Nadovi on Saturday night.

Ms Naisoro said investigations into the alleged accident were still continuing.

"We will wait for the post mortem examination to be conducted before we can move further with the investigations," she said.

The post-mortem examination was expected to be carried out late yesterday.

According to police, the 38-year-old man was hit by the truck at a car park in Nadovi.

A witness informed police the driver allegedly drove off leaving behind the deceased.

The victim was pronounced dead on arrival at the Nadi Hospital.