Probe into alleged rape

THE Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission (FHRADC) is concerned that an inmate, who was allegedly raped at a prison institution, was detained without being charged.

Commission's director Ashwin Raj visited the inmate early this month at Vaturekuka Corrections Centre in Labasa to investigate the alleged incident.

"The commission, in particular, wanted to independently investigate the alleged rape of a female inmate at Vaturekuka Corrections Centre by a male corrections officer," he said.

"Pursuant to Section 32(2) of the Human Rights Commission Decree, the sensitive nature of the alleged incident as well as in ensuring the welfare of the victim from further incrimination, the commission conducted its investigations in private.

"The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission notes with concern that the inmate was not detained at a proper female facility."

Mr Raj said they discovered the inmate was detained from May 2016 without being charged.

"It is still unclear from our investigation whether the victim is a minor," he said.

Questions sent to the corrections department last week remained unanswered.

However, Mr Raj said they noted that the department provided urgent medical treatment and a psychologist to the inmate.

He said the department also had a board of inquiry who recommended the termination of contract for the officer allegedly involved.

Mr Raj said the commission wanted independent investigations conducted by women police officers from the Sexual Offences Unit in Labasa.

He said disclosures of the CCTV footage by the Fiji Corrections Service must be given to the police to facilitate an independent investigation.