Villagers help rebuild quarters

Serafina Silaitoga
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

VILLAGERS of Kubulau in Bua are helping rebuild the teachers' quarters at the district school.

While students remained in tents, the carpenters have started construction of a $30,000 staff quarters.

Kubulau District School manager Anasa Sevukiwai said while they worked on the single quarters, a company from Labasa worked on a $40,000 duplex quarters.

"Our carpenters are registered and qualified so the ministry awarded them with the $30,000 construction work," he said.

"At this stage, we are working on the staff quarters but we have not been informed about the construction of classrooms."

Carpenter and team leader Tevita Uluiburotu said they had upgraded the building plan.

"We were given a building plan for Category 3 but I have strengthened it with a Category 5 plan," he said.

"This is to ensure that buildings last longer and the teachers are safe as well."








