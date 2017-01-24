Positive response on village bylaws

/ Front page / News

THE final copy of the village bylaws will be submitted to the iTaukei Affairs Board once endorsed by the villagers, says Ministry of iTaukei Affairs permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua.

He said responses received so far from the provinces of Tailevu, Rewa, Nadroga and Navosa had been positive.

"We are still in the consultation period and will be visiting Lomaiviti next month and the North as well to inform the villagers about these bylaws and their definitions," Mr Katonitabua said.

"We have received a lot of submissions from the villagers and are putting it together and we expect to get more during our consultation.

"Before the final copy is submitted to the board, we will need to include the new submissions from the public and hand it over for their final decision."

Mr Katonitabua said if the board felt a second round of consultations was needed, then the committee would revisit villages.

"This will allow us to inform the villagers about the final version of the bylaw and what it contains," he said. "This is also necessary as the villagers will need to sight the final copy before it is taken to Cabinet and Parliament."

Clauses of note in the bylaws include one that states all vehicles approaching a village should slow down and villagers who fail to attend village meetings without informing the village headman will be penalised.