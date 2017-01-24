Tough time for farmers

/ Front page / News

CANEfarmers in the North have had to go the extra mile to send their children to school after not receiving any special payment from Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) this year.

Most of the farmers who were affected by Severe TC Winston and TD04F last year, said the two natural disasters just made life more difficult for them.

Sugarcane farmer Ashwin Karan from Nagigi in Labasa, said he had to sell some of his goats in order to send his daughter to school this year.

"This is quite a difficult year for us sugarcane farmers and we have no choice but to go with the final decision made by FSC," he said.

Mr Karan said after he received news from FSC there would not be any early payment, he decided to sell two of his goats which made it possible for him to send his daughter to school on time.

"We still need money for our everyday expenses, but I count myself lucky that I had kept a few goats with me and selling them was just the right thing to do," he said.

"I feel for families who have plenty children attending school and still need more school stationery."

Shree Deo, another farmer who lives in Nararo — a small community in Nagigi — said he had 15 family members to support.

"The last time I received money was November last year and I bought food for few months for the whole family and did not save enough money for school expenses," he said.

"Life is really hard for us and I am the only one in the family who is working."

Mr Deo said he had three children who were attending secondary school this year.

"I had to borrow some money from my relatives to help send my three children to school and now I have to pay them back as soon as I get my pay."

In our earlier reports, FSC acting chief executive officer Mikaele Biukoto told farmers during a meeting that last year was undoubtedly the worst for FSC.

"Revenue coming in and proceeds went down," he said. "As you are all aware, we had a $31 million loss for the year ending 2015. That's general knowledge.

"We've never recovered from that and that's the reason we are in this difficulty of making any special payments."