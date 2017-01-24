NFP endorses Chand for parliamentary seat

/ Front page / News

THE National Federation Party has endorsed Parmod Chand to be its next Member of Parliament.

It follows the resignation of Roko Tupou Draunidalo last Friday from her position as NFP president and parliamentarian.

Rakiraki lawyer and NFP Ra branch president Semi Titoko has been endorsed by the party's management board to be the acting party president.

A statement from NFP said Roko Tupou conveyed her resignation as a parliamentarian to the Speaker of Parliament, Dr Jiko Luveni, and as NFP president and party member to the NFP general secretary and Registrar of Political Parties.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad said Mr Titoko had proven himself to be an exceptional leader in Ra and his latest accomplishment was the successful NFP convention and annual general meeting in the district in September last year.

Prof Prasad said Mr Titoko would act in the position until the party's AGM later this year.

Mr Chand is NFP's vice-president, a canegrower, businessman, Fiji Bus Operators Association president and also served the party in Parliament from 1994 to 1999.

He was endorsed by the party's management board because he had the fourth highest votes (1014) in the 2014 General Election.

From June 3 last year, the party had two MPs after the suspension of Roko Tupou for the rest of the parliamentary term.

"Roko Tupou's suspension was harsh and unfair as noted by the Inter Parliamentary Union. Understandably, she was frustrated by her inability to effectively be the voice of her voters in Parliament," he said.

"Roko Tupou discharged her duties of both as an MP and party president effectively and fearlessly. She has decided to move on and we wish her well."

A statement from Parliament confirmed that Roko Tupou tendered her resignation to the Speaker last Friday.

"The Parliament will now proceed with the necessary formalities as stipulated in the Electoral Act 2014," it read.