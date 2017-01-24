Fiji Time: 9:10 AM on Tuesday 24 January

Students to continue classes after receiving school kits

Vishaal Kumar
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

FIFTY-five students of Nuku St Peter Channel Primary School in Serua will be able to continue with their first term studies in style after they received school kits yesterday.

The assistance of school kits was made possible through a collaboration between Bank South Pacific (BSP) and Save the Children Fiji.

School headteacher Lele Ravuloto said she was grateful for the assistance, adding some of the children had not attended school because they had no bags or stationery.

"We are so thankful for the support shown by BSP and Save the Children Fiji. Many children are not attending classes but I have advised their parents to send them over because now they have their school item," Ms Ravuloto said.

Save the Children Fiji chief executive officer Iris Low-McKenzie said the organisation always had a mission of reaching out to needy children.

"We are very excited to travel all this way to share with you all the assistance. We want children to come back to school," Ms McKenzie said.

BSP head of marketing Nirdesh Singh said the bank would always continue to participate and help in social responsibilities.

The school kits included bags, exercise books and stationery.








