FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

BEACHCOMBER'S friend was the unlucky victim of a theft last week.

He had left his car parked at what he thought was a relatively safe spot in Suva only to return later and find the vehicle missing a tire.

Perplexed, he frantically asked passers-by if anybody had seen the tire thief to no avail.

As he took a closer look at his vehicle, he saw that the thief had left behind the jack used to prop up the Toyota Prius Hybrid vehicle.

And while he was angry at the theft he later remarked that while his vehicle may have had only three tires, he at least had two car jacks to go along with them.








