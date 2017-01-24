Fiji Time: 9:10 AM on Tuesday 24 January

Rabuka hits back

Charlene Lanyon
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Sitiveni Rabuka says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy should realise that the Opposition was mandated by the Constitution to review the performance of Government and make suggestions because they also represented the people of Fiji.

Mr Rabuka was responding to Dr Reddy's remarks that he should wait for the 2018 General Election.

"In this instance, the Opposition is speaking up for those children left behind by the failure of the Adopt A School program. The question remains why the Minister for Education has not fought harder for funds and appropriate staff to ensure schools are rebuilt faster over the last 11 months," Mr Rabuka said.

"The delay in the rehabilitation of our education infrastructure is unacceptable 11 months later.

"It was only after SODELPA raised the issue with the Minister for Economy and the Minister for Education spoke up."

Mr Rabuka said the explanation that "something was being done" was insufficient as there was no explanation of the non-allocation of funds to the Schools Rebuilding Program and the Construction Implementation Program and the prioritisation of the prompt rehabilitation of homes and schools destroyed by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"As party leader of SODELPA, the largest Opposition party in Fiji, I am carrying out the role to be a watchdog monitoring the performance of the Government and speak up for those whom Government has failed to prioritise.

"That is the essence of democracy, the exchange of ideas for the better governance of our people, which we are all striving for in Fiji."

