Fiji Time: 9:09 AM on Tuesday 24 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Social status determined by hard work, PM tells pupils

Alisi Vucago
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

LEVELS of employment, career opportunities and success are not determined by a person's social status, economic background or where they come from in Fiji but by their qualifications and ability to work hard, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Mr Bainimarama said this while opening the Anjuman Hidayat - Ul-Islam Nausori Campus Technical College in Nausori yesterday.

The college offers courses relating to automotive mechanical and electrical engineering, carpentry, cabinet-making, joinery, cookery and agriculture.

It is the third technical college campus opened on Viti Levu and already has 255 full-time students and 559 part-time students enrolled from communities across Tailevu, Rewa and Naitasiri.

"Students, you are on the verge of entering our workforce with highly demanded and respected talents, and if you apply yourselves and your abilities, there will be jobs that await you," Mr Bainimarama told the students.

"In Government, we recruit on the basis of merit on a transparent basis, just as they do in the private sector therefore any organisation that is serious about providing the best service delivery and professionalism has to recruit on such a basis."

Mr Bainimarama said such an institution was a direct reflection of the education revolution that the Government had been working on to build for the future.

Mr Bainimarama added the development of education in Fiji had led the country to the seventh year of economic growth, attracting flows of investment to Fiji at record levels.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64920.6302
JPY 56.278553.2785
GBP 0.39220.3842
EUR 0.45470.4427
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48930.4723

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka hits back
  2. Standing ovation
  3. Social status determined by hard work, PM tells pupils
  4. Urban drift 'ballooning' class sizes
  5. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  6. Surgeons' work made easier
  7. Tough time for farmers
  8. NFP endorses Chand for parliamentary seat
  9. Villagers help rebuild quarters
  10. Students to continue classes after receiving school kits

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  5. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  6. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  7. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  9. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  10. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)