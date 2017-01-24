Social status determined by hard work, PM tells pupils

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Asenaca Kaisau garlands Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at the opening of the Anjuman Hidayat - Ul-Islam Nausori Campus Technical College in Nausori yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

LEVELS of employment, career opportunities and success are not determined by a person's social status, economic background or where they come from in Fiji but by their qualifications and ability to work hard, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Mr Bainimarama said this while opening the Anjuman Hidayat - Ul-Islam Nausori Campus Technical College in Nausori yesterday.

The college offers courses relating to automotive mechanical and electrical engineering, carpentry, cabinet-making, joinery, cookery and agriculture.

It is the third technical college campus opened on Viti Levu and already has 255 full-time students and 559 part-time students enrolled from communities across Tailevu, Rewa and Naitasiri.

"Students, you are on the verge of entering our workforce with highly demanded and respected talents, and if you apply yourselves and your abilities, there will be jobs that await you," Mr Bainimarama told the students.

"In Government, we recruit on the basis of merit on a transparent basis, just as they do in the private sector therefore any organisation that is serious about providing the best service delivery and professionalism has to recruit on such a basis."

Mr Bainimarama said such an institution was a direct reflection of the education revolution that the Government had been working on to build for the future.

Mr Bainimarama added the development of education in Fiji had led the country to the seventh year of economic growth, attracting flows of investment to Fiji at record levels.