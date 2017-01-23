Fiji Time: 2:42 AM on Tuesday 24 January

College to cater for Tailevu, Naitasiri and Rewa

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, January 23, 2017

Update: 6:19PM THE 13th technical college in Fiji was opened in Nausori today.

Anjuman Hidayat - Ul- Islam Nausori Campus Technical College will be catering for students across Tailevu, Rewa and Naitasiri.

While opening the school today, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama encouraged students to work hard in school as the skills attained from such technical colleges would open doors to so many work opportunities that were in high demand.

 "In Government, we recruit on the basis of merit on a transparent basis, just as they do in the private sector therefore any organisation that is serious about providing the best service delivery and professionalism has to recruit on such a basis," he said.

A total of 255 full time students and 559 part-time students have already enrolled into the course.








