College to cater for Tailevu, Naitasiri and Rewa

Update: 6:19PM THE 13th technical college in Fiji was opened in Nausori today.
Anjuman Hidayat - Ul- Islam Nausori Campus Technical College will be
catering for students across Tailevu, Rewa and Naitasiri.
While opening the school today, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama
encouraged students to work hard in school as the skills attained from such
technical colleges would open doors to so many work opportunities that were in
high demand.
"In Government, we recruit on the basis of merit on a transparent
basis, just as they do in the private sector therefore any organisation that is
serious about providing the best service delivery and professionalism has to
recruit on such a basis," he said.
A total of 255 full time students and 559 part-time students have
already enrolled into the course.