Update: 5:56PM A NEW recreational facility will be opened tomorrow in Lami by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The park according to Town Council chief executive officer Jasper Singh had been planned for about 10 years.

It has a user-friendly feature for people living with disabilities and will also be able to cater for up to 500 to 1000 people.

The total cost of the Tikaram Park project totals around $800,000.