Update: 5:42PM FIJI'S National Aquatic Animal Heath Strategy will be discussed during the four-day national workshop which begins tomorrow.

The workshop is organised in cooperation between the Ministry of Fisheries, Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, University of the South Pacific School of Marine Studies and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau will officiate at the opening of the workshop at Holiday Inn known as the National Workshop on Aquatic Biosecurity and Animal Health Strategy for Fiji.