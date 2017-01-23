Update: 5:42PM FIJI'S National Aquatic Animal Heath Strategy will be discussed during the four-day national workshop which begins tomorrow.
The workshop is organised in cooperation between the
Ministry of Fisheries, Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, University of the South
Pacific School of Marine Studies and Japan International Cooperation Agency
(JICA).
Minister for Fisheries, Semi
Koroilavesau will officiate at the opening of the workshop at Holiday Inn
known as the National Workshop on Aquatic Biosecurity and Animal Health
Strategy for Fiji.