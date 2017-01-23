Health delegation in Lau

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:31PM A GOVERNMENT delegation led by the Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services, Alex O'Connor is currently visiting health centres and nursing stations in the Lau group.th centres and nursing stations.

A team of 24 staff from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services is part of this entourage that will be participating in the 11 day tour.

Mr O' Connor and his team will be visiting Moala, Matuku, Totoya, Ono-i-Lau, Vatoa, Ogea, Fulaga, Kabara, Namuka-i-laukomo, Moce, Oneata, Lakeba, Vanuavatu, Nayau, Cicia, Tuvuca, Vanuabalavu and ​Yacata.

They will inspect the health facilities and hold discussions with the staff and the communities on the way forward to improve the health service deliveries on maritime islands.

The team will also conduct awareness sessions on the wellness programs regarding family health, women's health and prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), Communicable Diseases and address other health related issues in the Lau Group.

The delegation is expected to return on Thursday February 2, 2017.