Fiji Time: 6:11 PM on Monday 23 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Health delegation in Lau

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, January 23, 2017

Update: 5:31PM A GOVERNMENT delegation led by the Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services, Alex O'Connor is currently visiting health centres and nursing stations in the Lau group.th centres and nursing stations.

A team of 24 staff from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services is part of this entourage that will be participating in the 11 day tour.

Mr O' Connor and his team will be visiting Moala, Matuku, Totoya, Ono-i-Lau, Vatoa, Ogea, Fulaga, Kabara, Namuka-i-laukomo, Moce, Oneata, Lakeba, Vanuavatu, Nayau, Cicia, Tuvuca, Vanuabalavu and ​Yacata.

They will inspect the health facilities and hold discussions with the staff and the communities on the way forward to improve the health service deliveries on maritime islands.

The team will also conduct awareness sessions on the wellness programs regarding family health, women's health and prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), Communicable Diseases and address other health related issues in the Lau Group.  

The delegation is expected to return on Thursday February 2, 2017.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64920.6302
JPY 56.278553.2785
GBP 0.39220.3842
EUR 0.45470.4427
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48930.4723

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Roko Tupou steps down
  2. Fiji 4 rally
  3. High hopes
  4. Ammo suspects front court
  5. NFP: Why the delay
  6. Parents raise concern, Tiko clarifies absence of teachers
  7. A-G urges people to contact State
  8. Vital State assistance
  9. Suicide attempts
  10. Champ gives thanks

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  5. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  6. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  7. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  9. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  10. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)