Fiji Time: 6:11 PM on Monday 23 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Courtesy call

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, January 23, 2017

Update: 5:19PM THE Governor of Saga Prefecture in Japan Yoshinori Yamaguchi today paid a courtesy call to the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

According to a statement from Government there were discussions of cultural and socio economic development exchanges that can be developed between Fiji and Japan between the two.

This included cultural exchange programs with Saga Prefecture and rugby development for Saga city.

Mr Bainimarama thanked Mr Yamaguchi for visiting Fiji and his Government's support towards developing relations between Fiji and Japan including the Saga City Prefecture.

PM Bainimarama also thanked the Government of Japan for the recent grant of $3.1million under Fiji's Adopt A School program.

He said that there is room for engagement in the area of cooperation, cultural exchange, sports and arts.

Governor Yamaguchi was accompanied by Fiji's Ambassador to Japan Isikeli Mataitoga, Mayor of Saga City, Hideshima and Chairman of Saga Council, Fukui.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64920.6302
JPY 56.278553.2785
GBP 0.39220.3842
EUR 0.45470.4427
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48930.4723

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Roko Tupou steps down
  2. Fiji 4 rally
  3. High hopes
  4. Ammo suspects front court
  5. NFP: Why the delay
  6. Parents raise concern, Tiko clarifies absence of teachers
  7. A-G urges people to contact State
  8. Vital State assistance
  9. Suicide attempts
  10. Champ gives thanks

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  5. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  6. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  7. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  9. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  10. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)