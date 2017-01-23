/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image PM Voreqe Bainimarama with Governor of Saga Prefecture, Yoshinori Yamaguchi accompanied by Mayor of Saga City, Hideshima and Chairman of Saga Council, Fukui. Picture: Supplied

Update: 5:19PM THE Governor of Saga Prefecture in Japan Yoshinori Yamaguchi today paid a courtesy call to the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

According to a statement from Government there were discussions of cultural and socio economic development exchanges that can be developed between Fiji and Japan between the two.

This included cultural exchange programs with Saga Prefecture and rugby development for Saga city.

Mr Bainimarama thanked Mr Yamaguchi for visiting Fiji and his Government's support towards developing relations between Fiji and Japan including the Saga City Prefecture.

PM Bainimarama also thanked the Government of Japan for the recent grant of $3.1million under Fiji's Adopt A School program.

He said that there is room for engagement in the area of cooperation, cultural exchange, sports and arts.

Governor Yamaguchi was accompanied by Fiji's Ambassador to Japan Isikeli Mataitoga, Mayor of Saga City, Hideshima and Chairman of Saga Council, Fukui.