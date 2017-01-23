Youths certified boat masters and beauty therapists

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Iliesa Delana is flanked by participants of the Yanuca empowerment training. Picture: Supplied

Update: 5:09PM THE Fijian Government remains committed and fully supports the education of young people as part of their training and development as espoused in Pillar 9 of the People's Charter for Change

Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports, Iliesa Delana stressed this while officiating at the certificate presentation for the Boat Master/Basic Sea Safety Maritime Awareness Training and Massage and Beauty Therapy Training for youths from Beqa and Yanuca last week.

"It is a priority to render our services to our youth and through the organization of such training and with the cooperation of our training partners, we are continuing to do so," Mr Delana said.

He also called on the participants to further their training in order to improve their livelihoods and secure employment.

"The Boat Master training will put sea-farers in a better position when going out to sea and has helped educate you on what to do in case there are any emergencies at sea.

"I urge you to further your training to improve your livelihoods. Similarly, the massage therapy module will help our young women secure employment so please put your training to good use," Mr Delana said.

Participants Kalitoni Savou and Karalaini Luisa of Beqa, both thanked the Ministry for bringing the Boat Masters and Massage and Beauty training to them.

"We're happy to receive certification to operate our outboard engines now without fear of being penalized by MSAF and we are grateful to the Ministry for funding this workshop for us here in the maritime areas like Beqa and Yanuca," said Savou.

"I am fortunate to have undergone this Massage and Beauty therapy training as it has broadened my knowledge about different kinds of massage techniques as well as how to apply different beauty techniques to suit individual women," said Ms Luisa.

The two training courses were facilitated by trainers from the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji and ServicePro International Tourism Hospitality Institute.