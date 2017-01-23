Youths certified boat masters and beauty therapists

Update: 5:09PM THE Fijian Government remains committed and fully supports the education of young people as part of their training and development as espoused in Pillar 9 of the People's Charter for Change
Assistant Minister
for Youth and Sports, Iliesa Delana stressed this while officiating at the
certificate presentation for the Boat Master/Basic Sea Safety Maritime
Awareness Training and Massage and Beauty Therapy Training for youths from Beqa
and Yanuca last week.
"It
is a priority to render our services to our youth and through the organization
of such training and with the cooperation of our training partners, we are
continuing to do so," Mr Delana said.
He
also called on the participants to further their training in order to improve
their livelihoods and secure employment.
"The
Boat Master training will put sea-farers in a better position when going out to
sea and has helped educate you on what to do in case there are any emergencies
at sea.
"I
urge you to further your training to improve your livelihoods. Similarly, the massage
therapy module will help our young women secure employment so please put your
training to good use," Mr Delana said.
Participants
Kalitoni Savou and Karalaini Luisa of Beqa, both thanked the Ministry for
bringing the Boat Masters and Massage and Beauty training to them.
"We're
happy to receive certification to operate our outboard engines now without fear
of being penalized by MSAF and we are grateful to the Ministry for funding this
workshop for us here in the maritime areas like Beqa and Yanuca," said Savou.
"I
am fortunate to have undergone this Massage and Beauty therapy training as it
has broadened my knowledge about different kinds of massage techniques as well
as how to apply different beauty techniques to suit individual women," said Ms
Luisa.
The
two training courses were facilitated by trainers from the Maritime Safety
Authority of Fiji and ServicePro International Tourism Hospitality
Institute.