Stray animals' campaign begins this week

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, January 23, 2017

Update: 4:46PM DOGS owners are requested to ensure their dogs have valid (2017) dog licenses.

This is because a campaign  will be carried out by the Ministry of Agriculture in various areas of Fiji to curb the growing problem of stray animals in public places.

A stray animal is an animal that is not tethered, not confined to the owners property and does not have any official identification (brands, ear tags and/or license).

According to a Government statement the stray animals' campaign will start this week and run throughout the year.

Stray dogs will also be trapped during the campaign. Any dogs captured by the Ministry during the campaign will be in the custody of the Ministry for 12 daylight hours. 

This will be conducted through the assistance of Divisional Commissioners, Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, Police and Provincial Administration.

Ministry of Agriculture, permanent secretary, Jitendra Singh said stray animals around major roads, crop farms, private properties and residences are causing disturbances  in public places.

"They compromise the safety of motorists, cause damages to crops and property and increase the risk of diseases that can spread from animals to animals and/or humans," Mr Singh said.

Livestock such as cattle, horses, goats and sheep caught will be sent to a designated pound of the Ministry of Agriculture until the owners claim their livestock. Animals not claimed within 10 days of pounding will be auctioned by the Ministry.  Auctions will be advertised in the media.

Animal owners requiring release of their animals will be requested to provide evidence of ownership and pay associated fees (including any licenses).

Animal owners will be responsible for transporting their animals back to their premises. 

Owners of animals are advised to ensure that pets and livestock are properly secured within their premises.  








