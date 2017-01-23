Technical college opens in Nausori

Update: 4:36PM FIJI'S technical college network stands strong, ready to serve the next generation, ready to impart invaluable skills to our people and ready to keep us on the path of development we enjoy today.
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama made the comment
today while opening the third technical college campus in Viti Levu.
The Anjuman Hidayat - Ul- Islam Nausori Campus
Technical College in Nausori today.
"Students can enrol in coursework relating to
automotive mechanical and electrical engineering, carpentry, cabinet making and
joinery, cookery, and agriculture - a wide-range of sectors that are vital to
my Government's vision of what Fiji can become," Mr Bainimarama said.
"And I'm very
pleased to note that we already have 255 full-time students and 559 part-time
students enrolled here as of 2016," he said.
He also thanked the Anjuman Hidayat -uI- Islam Organisation
for demonstrating their commitment to the education of every Fijian by donating
the premises of this institution, and everyone who worked alongside my
Government to make this new campus a reality.