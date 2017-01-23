Technical college opens in Nausori

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:36PM FIJI'S technical college network stands strong, ready to serve the next generation, ready to impart invaluable skills to our people and ready to keep us on the path of development we enjoy today.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama made the comment today while opening the third technical college campus in Viti Levu.

The Anjuman Hidayat - Ul- Islam Nausori Campus Technical College in Nausori today.

"Students can enrol in coursework relating to automotive mechanical and electrical engineering, carpentry, cabinet making and joinery, cookery, and agriculture - a wide-range of sectors that are vital to my Government's vision of what Fiji can become," Mr Bainimarama said.

"And I'm very pleased to note that we already have 255 full-time students and 559 part-time students enrolled here as of 2016," he said.

He also thanked the Anjuman Hidayat -uI- Islam Organisation for demonstrating their commitment to the education of every Fijian by donating the premises of this institution, and everyone who worked alongside my Government to make this new campus a reality.