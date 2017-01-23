Fiji Time: 6:12 PM on Monday 23 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Technical college opens in Nausori

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, January 23, 2017

Update: 4:36PM FIJI'S technical college network stands strong, ready to serve the next generation, ready to impart invaluable skills to our people and ready to keep us on the path of development we enjoy today.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama made the comment today while opening the third technical college campus in Viti Levu.

The Anjuman Hidayat - Ul- Islam Nausori Campus Technical College in Nausori today.

"Students can enrol in coursework relating to automotive mechanical and electrical engineering, carpentry, cabinet making and joinery, cookery, and agriculture - a wide-range of sectors that are vital to my Government's vision of what Fiji can become," Mr Bainimarama said.

 "And I'm very pleased to note that we already have 255 full-time students and 559 part-time students enrolled here as of 2016," he said.

He also thanked the Anjuman Hidayat -uI- Islam Organisation for demonstrating their commitment to the education of every Fijian by donating the premises of this institution, and everyone who worked alongside my Government to make this new campus a reality.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64920.6302
JPY 56.278553.2785
GBP 0.39220.3842
EUR 0.45470.4427
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48930.4723

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Roko Tupou steps down
  2. Fiji 4 rally
  3. High hopes
  4. Ammo suspects front court
  5. NFP: Why the delay
  6. Parents raise concern, Tiko clarifies absence of teachers
  7. A-G urges people to contact State
  8. Vital State assistance
  9. Suicide attempts
  10. Champ gives thanks

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  5. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  6. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  7. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  9. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  10. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)