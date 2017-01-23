/ Front page / News

Update: 4:29PM FIJI Airways has engaged the services of Up! Your Service (UYS) to help build a sustainable service culture and to improve the overall customer experience through their "Work as One" landmark program.

UYS gives users the customer service training tools, principles, and understanding they need to make their strategy come alive � to make it real, expandable, and sustainable.

Ron Kaufman is the founder for UYS and is rated as one of the top global customer service professionals being world renown for his transformational service design for clients such as Singapore Airlines, Changi Airport and Raffles Hotel.

He will be making a presentation for UYS this evening at the Grand Pacific Hotel.