Closed court as rape victim testifies

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:21PM THE trial of a former police officer who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in January last year began at the Suva High Court this morning.

The 41-year-old who is charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault is standing trial before Justice Vinsent Perera.

The court was informed that the girl was on her way to deliver a message to her father when the accused met her and allegedly dragged her and raped her.

An application for a closed court was granted when the victim gave evidence this morning.