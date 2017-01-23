Fiji Time: 6:11 PM on Monday 23 January

Classroom overcrowding an issue in urban areas - Dr Reddy

CHARLENE LANYON
Monday, January 23, 2017

Update: 3:58PM EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said overcrowding was not an issue faced in all classrooms in Fiji.

He said this was something to expect in the coming years.

Dr Reddy said the ministry would address this by constructing new buildings and facilities and introducing additional class streams in primary and secondary schools.

He said overcrowding classrooms was an issue mainly faced in the urban areas.

Primary and secondary schools around the country began the first term of the school year last week.








