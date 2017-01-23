Classroom overcrowding an issue in urban areas - Dr Reddy

Update: 3:58PM EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said overcrowding was not an issue faced in all classrooms in Fiji.
He said
this was something to expect in the coming years.
Dr Reddy
said the ministry would address this by constructing new buildings and
facilities and introducing additional class streams in primary and secondary
schools.
He said
overcrowding classrooms was an issue mainly faced in the urban areas.
Primary and
secondary schools around the country began the first term of the school year
last week.