Ratepayers sign petition

Update: 3:32PM MORE than 200 ratepayers of Labasa town signed a petition against the increased in the town rates.

The petition which was submitted to the FijiFirst office in Labasa today highlighted the group�s grievances claiming that the increase was too much.

Speaking on behalf of the group, ratepayer Ambika Raj said majority of them are retired and some are on the verge of retirement and their properties are still under debt.

�The current massive increase will further add to their financial burden,� Mr Raj said.