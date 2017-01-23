Man drowns, death toll stands at six

Update: 3:03PM THE national drowning death toll now stands at six compared to seven for the same period last year.
This
was after a 40 year-old-man became the country's latest drowning victim.
Police
spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the victim was swimming at the Tavoro Water Falls
in Taveuni yesterday afternoon when the incident occurred.
"Efforts
to revive him proved futile. He was conveyed to the Taveuni Hospital but was
unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival," Ms Naisoro said.
Investigations
continue.