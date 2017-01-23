Fiji Time: 6:12 PM on Monday 23 January

Man drowns, death toll stands at six

LUISA QIOLEVU
Monday, January 23, 2017

Update: 3:03PM THE national drowning death toll now stands at six compared to seven for the same period last year.

This was after a 40 year-old-man became the country's latest drowning victim. 

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the victim was swimming at the Tavoro Water Falls in Taveuni yesterday afternoon when the incident occurred.

"Efforts to revive him proved futile. He was conveyed to the Taveuni Hospital but was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival," Ms Naisoro said.

Investigations continue.








