Photo contest to create financial inclusion awareness

Update: 1:50PM PHOTOGRAPHERS will have the opportunity to win great cash prizes and the privilege of gaining exposure by being featured on Pacific Financial Inclusion Programme's (PFIP) website and communications material.

This will only be possible if they contest in a photo contest by PFIP.

PFIP has announced the launch of a photo contest to inspire creative Pacific citizens to hone their camera skills and capture striking images that reflect the theme 'Growing Financial Inclusion'.

A statement by PFIP said the contest is open to amateur and professional photographers from countries where PFIP programs operate which are Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Solomon Islands, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu.

Mark Flaming, PFIP's Manager said "PFIP works in the area of financial inclusion in the Pacific because we firmly believe that access to appropriate financial services is a first step for low-income and disadvantaged groups to improve their quality of life."

"This photo contest is an excellent opportunity for us to better understand the human connection of what Pacific Islanders feel is important on the topic of financial inclusion in an increasingly interconnected world. We encourage people to engage with the theme and interpret it creatively," Mr Flaming said.

Those interested in entering can visit PFIP's website to register: www.pfip.org/newsroom/pfip-photo-contest/

The contest was opened last Saturday January 21, 2017 and closes on February 28, 2017.

Winners will be announced on March 15, 2017.