Photo contest to create financial inclusion awareness

Update: 1:50PM PHOTOGRAPHERS will have the opportunity to win great cash prizes and the privilege of gaining exposure by being featured on Pacific Financial Inclusion Programme's (PFIP) website and communications material.
This will only be possible if they contest in a photo
contest by PFIP.
PFIP has announced the launch of a photo contest to
inspire creative Pacific citizens to hone their camera skills and capture
striking images that reflect the theme 'Growing Financial Inclusion'.
A statement by PFIP said the contest is open to
amateur and professional photographers from countries where PFIP programs
operate which are Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Solomon Islands, Samoa, Tonga and
Vanuatu.
Mark Flaming, PFIP's Manager said "PFIP works in the
area of financial inclusion in the Pacific because we firmly believe that
access to appropriate financial services is a first step for low-income and
disadvantaged groups to improve their quality of life."
"This photo contest is an excellent opportunity for us
to better understand the human connection of what Pacific Islanders feel is
important on the topic of financial inclusion in an increasingly interconnected
world. We encourage people to engage with the theme and interpret it
creatively," Mr Flaming said.
Those interested in entering can visit PFIP's website
to register: www.pfip.org/newsroom/pfip-photo-contest/
The contest was opened last Saturday January 21, 2017
and closes on February 28, 2017.
Winners will be announced on March 15, 2017.