Fiji Time: 6:12 PM on Monday 23 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ammo suspects front court

REPEKA NASIKO
Monday, January 23, 2017

Update: 1:43PM BUSINESSMAN Aiyaz Mohammed Mussa and his employees Nashad Ali and Vijay Singh appeared at the Lautoka Magistrates Court this morning.

The trio are charged with one count of possession of arms and ammunition without a licence contrary to Section 4 and 53(1) of the Arms and Ammunition Act 2003.

They were represented by Lautoka lawyer Iqbal Khan.

Police divisional prosecutor west ASP Anil Prasad made a submission before Magistrate Raramasi Salakobau who accepted the application.

The court agreed for their charges to be consolidated.

The case has been adjourned to March 20.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64920.6302
JPY 56.278553.2785
GBP 0.39220.3842
EUR 0.45470.4427
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48930.4723

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Roko Tupou steps down
  2. Fiji 4 rally
  3. High hopes
  4. Ammo suspects front court
  5. NFP: Why the delay
  6. Parents raise concern, Tiko clarifies absence of teachers
  7. A-G urges people to contact State
  8. Vital State assistance
  9. Suicide attempts
  10. Champ gives thanks

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  5. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  6. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  7. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  9. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  10. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)