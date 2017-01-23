Ammo suspects front court

Update: 1:43PM BUSINESSMAN Aiyaz Mohammed Mussa and his employees Nashad Ali and Vijay Singh appeared at the Lautoka Magistrates Court this morning.
The trio
are charged with one count of possession of arms and ammunition without a
licence contrary to Section 4 and 53(1) of the Arms and Ammunition Act 2003.
They were
represented by Lautoka lawyer Iqbal Khan.
Police
divisional prosecutor west ASP Anil Prasad made a submission before Magistrate
Raramasi Salakobau who accepted the application.
The court
agreed for their charges to be consolidated.
The case
has been adjourned to March 20.