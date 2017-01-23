Ammo suspects front court

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vijay Singh, Aiyaz Mohammed Mussa and Naushad Ali with lawyer Iqbal Khan in Lautoka today. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

Update: 1:43PM BUSINESSMAN Aiyaz Mohammed Mussa and his employees Nashad Ali and Vijay Singh appeared at the Lautoka Magistrates Court this morning.

The trio are charged with one count of possession of arms and ammunition without a licence contrary to Section 4 and 53(1) of the Arms and Ammunition Act 2003.

They were represented by Lautoka lawyer Iqbal Khan.

Police divisional prosecutor west ASP Anil Prasad made a submission before Magistrate Raramasi Salakobau who accepted the application.

The court agreed for their charges to be consolidated.

The case has been adjourned to March 20.