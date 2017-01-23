Robbery suspects to appear in court

/ Front page / News

Five robbery suspects within the Suvba area are expected to appear at the Suva Magistrates court this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

Update: 12:34PM FIVE men who are facing charges of aggravated robbery and burglary cases within the Suva area will appear at the Suva Magistrates court this afternoon.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the five accused persons who are in their 20s are alleged to have committed the offences last year in the Nabua, Raiwaqa and Samabula areas whereby electronic items and other assorted goods were stolen.

"A taskforce made up of crime personnel and K9 team based in the Southern Division have been pursuing several leads with regards to the reports of robberies and managed to arrest the five last week," Ms Naisoro said.

"Items such as laptops, mobile phones and other electronic goods have also been recovered," she said.